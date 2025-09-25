A’Ibom at 38: Why I support Gov Eno for second term – Wike

Nyesom Wike

Wike, Great Son of N’Delta -Eno

Eno To Sack MD, Board Managing Attah Airport Authority If …

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO – MINISTER of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday declared unreserved support for a second tenure for Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state for his bold decision to shift political alignment to President Ahmed Tinubu, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and for transforming the state without borrowing.

Wike was Guest of Honour to Governor Eno in Akwa Ibom where the FCT Minister commissioned 15.13KM Ikot Esu – Otomo – Azumini Road and 1.53KM Internal Roads in Ikot Udom, Ika Local Government Area as Akwa Ibom celebrates 38 years of her creation.

He told Akwa Ibomites, “Eno has shown he has the capacity to deliver dividends of democracy to his people and for anybody who knows, my disposition is that once you can perform I will always associate self with you. It doesn’t matter the party you belong.

“One good thing you must commend the governor (Eno) for, by agreeing in the interest of the state to move Akwa Ibom to the next level, is the decision to work together with the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

“Teaming up with the Senate President, I can assure you will see more development, more progress in the state. After all, we’re talking about Akwa Ibom. For the first time you (Akwa Ibom) re having the NO 3 citizen of the country, the Senate President.

“How will you feel happy if the governor is on the right, the Senate President is in the left. Will that bring development to the state? No. So you must commend the leadership of your governor.”

He lauded Eno for acknowledging that he owes his will to do outstanding projects to move Akwa Ibom forward to President Tinubu’s commitment to increase funding to states through fuel subsidy removal among other critical reforms.

“He (Eno) has said more money is coming to the state, he’s not owing any bank and he’s not going to leave debt for whoever is coming after him. And where is he getting more money now, under President Tinubu”, the Minister emphasized.

Justifying Governor Eno’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to President Tinubu and Akpabio’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Wike noted, “How you know great leaders is when people think things are tough and the leader comes up to say this is what we must do. That is leadership.

“You (Leader) can make sacrifices just for the interest of your people. That is what just happened in my state (Rivers). We have made sacrifices and now we say let peace reign. Development does not know party.

“I’m not here for party, I’m here for development. After all Mr President in APC found me worthy from another political party to be made Minister of the FCT. If the President can do that, you can see the changes in the FCT.”

On the scorecard of Eno, Wike said, “In just two years, the governor has done very very well. What I’ve seen today is not about 3D. What I’m seeing is reality. Genuine development. The governor has shown the love he has for the people of Akwa Ibom.

“If in two years, you’re able to do so much, what will then happen in four years, then what will happen in another four years? Every Akwa Ibomite will have no choice than support you.

“I want to come back here and take a tour. You’ve taken a decision to move Akwa Ibom forward, that is a decision for which I will support you.”

For Governor Eno, “Wike, is a great son of the Niger Delta, a man who as two term governor of Rivers state was affectionately known as Mr Projects and has today carried the torch to the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja.

“We are happy that the son of the Niger Delta is doing exploits in Abuja and we salute you, we are solidly behind you. We support you.

“The presence of the Minister of FCT today, a PDP stalwart and other leaders of the PDP in our midst to come here and work with an APC government, to commission projects for benefit of our people shows unity, shows we are Akwa Ibom united.”

Matching Orders To Attah Airport’s Authority

Meanwhile, the day before, Governor Eno at a Banquet in Uyo to celebrate the state 38th Anniversary, vowed to sack the Managing Director (MD) and Board of the Victor Attah International Airport’s Authority if it failed by October 1st to activate 24 hour operations at the airport.

Eno was expressing displeasure over the absence, at the anniversary banquet, of Akpabio, among invited past governors of the state as the Senate President could have made the journey from Abuja if the Attah Airport operates night flights.

Despite Eno releasing N1.19Billion in July for overhaul of key facilities at the Airport to enhance aviation infrastructure with an eight-week deadline for resumption of night flights, the key expectations have not been met by the authorities.

An angry Eno said at the Banquet, “That is not our making. It’s the federal institution that controls the airport. But I’ve given a directive based on an agreement, an understanding I have.

“That if by September 30th our airport is not open to begin to run 24 hours, we will sack the Managing Director, Dissolve the Board of the Airport Authority because they told us all we needed and I’ve met my own side of the bargain.

“And up till this afternoon they assured me our airport will be opened (for round the clock operations) by September. By 30th I hope they keep to their own side because 1st October I will activate my own terms.

“We must learn to be people that keep our word and learn to make our word our bond. Anyone in the line of duty that has to serve the state, once we arrive at a decision and fulfill our side of the bargain, please ensure you fulfill your own side of the bargain.”