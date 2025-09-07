Agribusiness: FG unveils post-harvest system transformation programme

Agric Minister, Abubakar Kyari

The Federal Government has unveiled the Nigeria Postharvest Systems Transformation Programme (NiPHaST) to ensure a resilient, efficient, and inclusive post-harvest handling and storage system that reduces losses of produce.

This is disclosed in a statement by Ezeaja Ikemefuna, Head of the Information Department, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, on Sunday in Abuja.

Ikemefuna stated that the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, made this announcement at the Nigeria Legacy Programme, organized by the Africa Food Systems Forum in Dakar, Senegal.

The minister said NiPHaST also aimed to enhance incomes and achieve food sovereignty.

Kyari said that this is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to eradicate poverty, attain food and nutrition security and economic growth, as well as reduce post-harvest losses.

He said that the programme would focus on household storage technologies, community-level warehouses, cold rooms, and strategic national silos managed through public–private partnerships, among others.

The minister said it would create robust investment in the storage value chain in terms of processing, preservation, packaging, marketing , climate-smart metal silos and cold rooms, among others.

He said that the initiative would unlock private sector investment, strengthen market confidence, and expand storage infrastructure.

Kyari said that it would also improve agricultural exports, nutrition, household sales, job opportunities, farmers’ income, and wealth, as well as achieve food import substitution in the agricultural ecosystem.

He revealed that Nigeria loses an estimated ₦3.5 trillion annually due to postharvest inefficiencies, which largely affect smallholder farmers.

“This is not just produce going to waste. It is opportunity lost and livelihoods destroyed,” he said.

Kyari called for stronger international collaboration, saying that transforming postharvest systems would secure farmers’ livelihoods, revive agribusiness confidence, and position Nigeria as a leading food supplier in West Africa.

Vanguard News