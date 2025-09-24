Adulterated palm oil floods Minna markets, NAFDAC warns consumers

FILE IMAGE

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raised the alarm over the sale of adulterated palm oil in Minna, the Niger State capital.

Zonal Director of NAFDAC, North Central Zone, Pharmacist Kenneth Azikiwe, described the practice as harmful to public health and damaging to the nation’s economy.

“This act is carried out by marketers at night and it is most unfortunate. The Agency will not spare anyone caught in the practice,” Azikiwe said while addressing journalists shortly after a stakeholders’ engagement meeting in Minna.

He explained that some traders add chemicals to palm oil to make it appear more reddish and attractive, warning that such adulteration poses serious health risks to unsuspecting consumers.

“The addition of chemicals to palm oil to make it attractive is a dangerous marketing practice, and this must stop immediately,” he declared.

Azikiwe further revealed that NAFDAC is moving from manual to electronic platforms in order to improve efficiency and public awareness. He highlighted the development of digital applications such as Napalms and the National Single Trade Window as part of efforts to enhance service delivery and encourage feedback from the public.

“These platforms provide opportunities to interact with the public, understand their challenges, and improve on the services they receive,” he noted.

The Zonal Director also appealed to the Niger State Government to allocate land for the construction of a permanent NAFDAC office complex in Minna to strengthen the Agency’s operations in the state.