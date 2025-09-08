Adeleke to Ife PDP stakeholders: Opposition trying to divide you

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO— GOVERNOR Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, yesterday, resolved the crisis factional crisis that recently engulfed the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ile-Ife leading to a vote of no confidence in his deputy, Kola Adewusi by party stakeholders.

Some PDP leaders had recently pass a vote of no confidence in Adewusi, the party’s Board of Trustees member, Professor Wale Oladipo and the party Chairman, Ife-East local government, Mr Olasunkanmi Makinde for allegedly hobnobbing with Mr Taofeek Ajilesoro, a House of Representative member, who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

However, Governor Adeleke summoned stakeholders in Ife Federal Constituency and party leaders, including the party Chairman, Mr Sunday Bisi; Senator Lere Oyewumi, Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye and the Governor’s Chief of Staff, Kazeem Akinleye, where the crisis was reportedly resolved.

The governor, in a statement by his governor’s spokesperson Olawale Rasheed, stated that the meeting resolved to let go of any grievances among the contending parties in the interest of the party’s victory during the governorship election next year.

He said: “Throughout this meeting today, I see Ile Ife PDP very truly united. I listen to all the leaders here and I see clearly a communication gap among the leaders. There is also a strong sign of an outsider plot to divide Ife PDP.

“Now that we have seen the roots of the matter, I charge us to get back to work. Our administration has done so much for Ifeland and we are still going to do more.

“Ile-Ife is a PDP territory. Go back and sustain the tempo. I commend the elders and leaders, the senatorial leader, the local party chairmen, the elected party chairmen, party chiefs and operatives. Go back and continue working for victory of the party.”

Earlier in his remarks, the party chairman, Mr Sunday Bisi described the incident leading to a vote of no confidence as a family affair, adding that “all parties have demonstrated true love for the party.

Bisi said: “We are glad that all issues have been ironed out. It is the resolution of this meeting that all statutory meetings for party mobilisation should reconvene and all party members and leaders should decisively frown at any act capable of misinterpretation as anti-party activity.”