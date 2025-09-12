Adeleke appoints Prof Chinwe as DG, special envoy on climate change

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has approved the appointment of Professor Chinwe Obuaku-Igwe to the position of Director-General and Special Envoy to the Governor on Climate Change and Renewable Energy.

Prior to this appointment, she was a consultant to the State Government on Climate Change and Renewable Energy, during which she developed a robust policy on Climate Change and Renewable Energy for the state.

A statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Friday stated that her elevation reflects the State’s commitment to consolidating its leadership in climate governance and renewable energy innovation.

“As Director-General & Special Envoy, Prof. Obuaku-Igwe, the statement added will operate directly under the Governor, with a mandate to drive high-level partnerships with multilateral agencies, investors, and global climate networks.

“She coordinate the cross-sectoral implementation of Osun’s Climate Action Plan and renewable energy transition and ensure that the State maintains its role as a national and continental leader in climate-smart governance”.

The statement added that during her tenure as consultant to the State, her achievement includ; Developing the Osun Climate Action Plan, Climate Smart Investment portfolio, Renewable Energy Policy, and Circular Economy Framework, pioneering sub-national climate policies in South West Nigeria.

“Representing Osun State at global and national platforms, including COP28 in Azerbaijan and the Citizens Lobby Conference in Washington DC, securing climate-linked investments.

“Training more than 2,000 youths and women in circular economy and waste-to-wealth initiatives, leading to the creation of over 350 green SMEs, establishing a recycling hub with FBRA and Waste Swap, processing mega tonnes of recyclables monthly and formalising more than 400 jobs.

“Implementing the IMOLE Solar Lantern Campaign, which has distributed over 10,000 solar lanterns to rural pupils, improving education outcomes and reducing household energy costs”, the statement reads.