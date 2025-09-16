Adeboye urges youth to be solution providers, not just critics

By Olayinka Latona

LAGOS – The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has urged Nigerians, especially the youth, to move beyond criticising leadership failures and instead build the capacity to provide solutions.

Delivering a devotional message titled “From Critic to Activist” from the Open Heavens Daily Devotional, Pastor Adeboye stressed that while criticism has its place, true impact and recognition come through actionable change.

“Don’t just criticise things or people; become a part of the solution you desire to see,” he said. “It is often said that statues are never built in honour of critics. Carrying placards and protesting may attract attention, but beyond that, you must grow to where you can recommend and even provide the solutions you demand.”

Citing biblical examples, Adeboye noted that Elijah began by rebuking King Ahab but later became a vessel through whom God provided for a widow in need, thereby offering tangible solutions. He also pointed to Moses, whose overzealous attempt to fulfil his destiny too early led to a 40-year delay in the wilderness.

He emphasised the need for wisdom, strategy, and knowledge in pursuing change: “Beloved, be wise. God has a great destiny for you, but overzealousness can hinder its fulfilment. Rather than being a mere noisemaker, increase your capacity so you can become a force to be reckoned with. Your zeal must be matched with the right knowledge and actions.”

Adeboye, who has been in ministry for over five decades, concluded by advising young people to channel their passion constructively, combining divine wisdom with practical steps to effect lasting transformation.