ADC to Members: Quit other parties now

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has directed its members to resign from other political parties but left the timeline for compliance unspecified.

Bolaji Abdullahi, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, disclosed this to journalists in Abuja on Thursday after a caucus meeting attended by top party leaders and political figures.

“Though final order has been given to all members to resign membership of other political parties, the caucus was silent on the timeline,” Abdullahi said.

The caucus also announced that all issues concerning the African Democratic Association (ADA) had been concluded.

According to Abdullahi, “The Coalition has rested everything concerning the ADA. That means, they are not interested in the registration or otherwise of the association.”

On the 2027 race, Abdullahi said the party’s presidential aspirants had agreed to back whoever emerges winner of the primaries.

“All the presidential aspirants have agreed to support whoever wins the primaries election,” he stated.

He further revealed that the National Working Committee (NWC) would soon announce dates for primaries in Osun and Ekiti ahead of the off-cycle governorship elections in both states.

Those present at the meeting included National Chairman David Mark; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; National Secretary Ogbeni Rauf; former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai; former Sokoto State governor, Senator Aminu Tambuwal; and former Rivers State governor, Chibuike Amaechi.

National Leader of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, was absent but sent apologies and reaffirmed his commitment to the coalition.