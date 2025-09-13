ADC slams Gov Abiodun over ‘outrageous’ appointment of 1,200 political aides

Governor Dapo Abiodun

By Adeola Badru

The Ogun State Chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has strongly condemned what it described as a colossal waste of public funds by Governor Dapo Abiodun, following his recent appointment of 1,200 political assistants under the pretext of “strengthening grassroots democracy”.

In a statement issued by the party chairman, Otunba Olufemi Soluade, the ADC called the move a blatant misuse of state resources at a time when the majority of Ogun residents are battling soaring living costs, high unemployment, crumbling infrastructure, and inadequate access to healthcare and education.

“This policy is nothing short of daylight robbery, a political smokescreen designed to serve the governor’s 2027 ambitions, not the people of Ogun State,” the statement read.

Describing the appointments as “political patronage masquerading as empowerment”, the party accused the governor of weaponising poverty and diverting scarce resources to reward loyalists rather than investing in sustainable development.

“This is not grassroots empowerment; it’s political tokenism. While Ogun people are tightening their belts, the government is splashing public funds on cronies. It is both insensitive and irresponsible,” he said.

The ADC also criticised the administration’s lack of innovation in tackling the real socio-economic issues facing the state, asserting that what is needed is job creation, wealth-building policies, and inclusive development, not the recycling of handouts in the name of governance.

Calling on civil society, opposition parties, and concerned citizens, the ADC urged a collective resistance against what it called a “brazen assault on our shared future”.

“Governance must not be reduced to a survival game for politicians. Ogun State deserves visionary leadership, not wasteful politics dressed up as inclusion,” Soluade added.

The party reaffirmed its commitment to holding the government accountable and pledged to continue exposing policies that prioritise political expediency over genuine development.