ADC is ready for 2027 – Solomon Dalung

Solomon Dalung affirms existence of cabals Tinubu’s govt.

By Luminous Jannamike

Former Sports Minister Solomon Dalung has said that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is fully prepared for the 2027 general elections, despite concerns from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regarding the party’s compliance with registration rules.

Dalung, a member of the ADC, spoke as a guest on Arise TV’s Morning Show on Monday, where he dismissed fears that procedural issues could affect the party’s readiness for the polls.

“The ADC is a registered political party in Nigeria and has been in existence for over 19 years.

“The party is undergoing a transition where coalition elements have been incorporated, and this process is ongoing, so it is incorrect to assert that it is an association,” Dalung said.

INEC had insisted that the ADC had yet to meet the external requirements for formally recognizing Senator David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola as National Chairman and National Secretary. It also warned that all documents signed by them remain invalid until the process is completed.

But Dalung said the party was working to meet INEC’s demands.

“The requirements of INEC are legal obligations and the ADC has no choice but to comply. To the best of my knowledge, party leaders are working tirelessly to ensure proper documentation is done,” he said.

He added that the coalition must uphold the rule of law if it is to help rescue the country.

“If injustice, impunity, lack of internal democracy and lack of respect for the rule of law are the things that have jeopardised our democracy, then the coalition movement must ensure that everything is done within the context of the law,” he stressed.

Reacting to claims by Dumebi Kachikwu, the ADC’s 2023 presidential candidate, that the party had been hijacked by outsiders, Dalung dismissed the allegations.

“The former presidential candidate is a member of the party, but being a candidate in the last election does not place him within the organs of the party.

“The party is guided by its constitution, and I do not see where the right he is laying claim to is appropriated to him. He is free to hold opinions, but referring to other members of the party in such derogatory terms is inappropriate,” he said.

Dalung also disclosed that INEC’s concerns over specimen signatures of the new leadership were close to being resolved.

“Let me confirm that the issue has been settled and within a few days Nigerians will hear the proper position of things,” he stated.

Looking ahead to the 2027 elections, the former minister expressed confidence in the ADC’s ability to serve as a credible opposition.

“The ADC is prepared for 2027, and these challenges, whether internal wranglings or procedural requirements, are normal.

“From our activities across the country, it is clear that Nigerians can count on us to provide a credible alternative to the ruling party,” he said.