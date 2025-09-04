ActionAid makes case for inclusivity of smallholder women farmers, PWDs in food system

By Bashir Bello

KANO — ActionAid Nigeria has called on stakeholders in the North West zone to ensure that the voices of smallholder women farmers, young people, and persons with disabilities (PWDs are meaningfully captured in shaping a more inclusive and equitable food system.

The organisation’s Food and Agriculture Programme Advisor and the Chair of the Steering Committee for the Implementation of the National Gender Policy in Agriculture, Blessing Akhile who made the call during the ongoing review of the policy at the North West Zonal Consultative Forum in Kano, said the voices of the persons should not be sidelined.

Akhile said the policy since it launch in 2019 has made significant progress in addressing gender gaps, promoting equity in access to resources, and improving productivity across agricultural value chains.

She said the review became imperative in the face of emerging challenges as the food systems evolves.

According to her, “This forum is a vital opportunity to ensure that the voices of smallholder women farmers, young people, and persons with disabilities are meaningfully captured in shaping a more inclusive and equitable food system.

“Since its launch in October 2019, the Policy has made significant progress in addressing gender gaps, promoting equity in access to resources, and improving productivity across agricultural value chains. These efforts have contributed to food security, poverty reduction, and improved livelihoods for millions of Nigerians. Yet, as our food systems evolve, new challenges have emerged making this review both timely and necessary.

“I am confident that this review process will deliver a stronger, more inclusive Policy that responds to vulnerable groups, while enhancing fair participation in agriculture for inclusive food systems and national development,” Akhile said.

In her goodwill message on behalf of other development partners Juliette Lampoh-Agroh of Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) stated that the review of the policy in and the development of its Strategic Plan of Action (2025–2030) mark a significant step towards building a more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable agricultural sector.

She said the full potential of the sector cannot be realized without recognizing and addressing the gender gaps that persist in access to resources, opportunities, and decision-making in the sector.

“Agriculture remains the backbone of our economy and the livelihood of millions in Nigeria and Africa at large. Yet, the full potential of this sector cannot be realized without recognizing and addressing the gender gaps that persist in access to resources, opportunities, and decision-making.

“This forum provides a timely platform to reflect on progress made, identify challenges, and chart a practical course of action that ensures women, men, and youth benefit equally from agricultural growth and transformation,” she noted.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Marcus Ogunbiyi, represented by Director Special Duties, Mrs. Kachallah Damaturu stated that the essence of the meeting was to review the National Gender Policy on Agriculture which was launched on the 31st October 2019 for it effective operation taking into consideration it’s vital role in addressing the unique challenges faced by rural women farmers, who invariably the backbone of the Agriculture sector.

Meanwhile, the workshop which was organized by the ActionAid Nigeria in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, with support from AGRA and GIZ, brought together stakeholders from government, civil society, women farmers’ groups, youth networks, and development partners to review and strengthen the National Gender Policy in Agriculture to ensure it is inclusive and responsive.