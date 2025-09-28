Abure: ‘Rein in your followers,’ DMI tells Obi

(L-R) Julius Abure and Peter Obi

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Labour Party’s Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration (DMI) has urged the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to restrain members of the Obidient Movement following an incident involving the party’s national chairman, Julius Abure, at Benin Airport.

In a statement signed by Audu Caleb on behalf of the group’s Director-General, the DMI said the confrontation was unacceptable and stressed that political figures should not be subjected to harassment in public spaces.

“We condemn this attack on Barrister Julius Abure in the strongest terms. Such actions have no place in a democratic society,” the statement read.

Witnesses said Abure was confronted after arriving from Abuja by a woman who filmed the encounter on her phone, leading to a disruption before security personnel intervened.

The DMI appealed to political actors to exercise restraint and called on Obi, as leader of the Obidient Movement, to help maintain discipline within the ranks of his supporters.

The group also criticised Yunusa Tanko, described as an appointed leader of the Obidient Movement, for publicly calling for mobilisation in support of the woman involved. It warned that such remarks could heighten tensions.

“Such rhetoric is irresponsible and could provoke wider unrest. Leaders must set an example of restraint, not call for mob action,” the statement said.

The organisation urged the police and other security agencies to investigate the matter and take appropriate action, noting that failure to respond could encourage similar incidents in the future.