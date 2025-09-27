Abuja–Kaduna train service resumes next week

File image

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced that the Abuja–Kaduna passenger train service is set to resume operations next week.

Mr Callistus Unyimadu, Chief Public Relations Officer, NRC, said this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

Unyimadu stated that the resumption was as a result of the successful completion of repair and safety checks on the affected section of track at Asham.

“The service was temporarily suspended after the unfortunate incident of August 26.

“Since then, the corporation has worked tirelessly to ensure both the infrastructure and rolling stock are restored to the highest safety standards in line with global best practices,” he said.

Unyimadu pointed out that as part of their commitment to passenger welfare, the NRC had refunded 512 passengers out of the 583 on board the affected train.

He added that efforts were ongoing to reach and process refunds for the remaining passengers to ensure that no one was left behind.

“The NRC appreciates the patience and understanding of its esteemed passengers and assures the public that their safety, comfort, and satisfaction remain our top priority.

“We also acknowledge the invaluable support of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, security agencies, the media, and all stakeholders during this period of recovery.

“Further details on the official resumption date and schedule will be communicated in the coming days,” he said.

(NAN)