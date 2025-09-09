Abia: Some coalition partners are working to destabilize ADC – Obinna

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA – Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in Abia State, Mr. Don Norman Obinna,has accused some partners in the state, of making efforts to destabilize the coalition for their selfish interests.

He stated some personalities involved in the coalition in the state have taken to what he described as ” I destroy it if I can’t have my way”, adding that plans to hijack the Abia ADC would fail.

Obinna, who stated this while addressing the Aba North chapter of the ADC in Aba, dismissed allegations levelled against him by some coalition partners and few members who allegedly suspended him from the party.

He explained that those behind his alleged suspension lack the powers to do so,as they failed to follow the constitution of the ADC.

He dismissed the allegation of selling two buses belonging to the party and collecting money to appoint people to party offices,as a lies fabricated by his detractors because he has refused to allow them to hijack the party in the state.

He said;” They said the meeting was to harmonize the party. I’m the state chairman of ADC,I’m the only person who has the right to convene a meeting in consultation with the secretary. They said the meeting was for harmonization ,but they only came to suspend the state chairman. They clearly did not follow the due process stipulated in the ADC constitution.

” The national welfare officer who presided over the suspension lacked the powers to do so. I don’t want to give attention to that charade held at somebody’s constituency office. ADC in Abia is growing. We won’t allow anyone to destabilize it. I have laboured to put the party on ground with the support of the LGA party chairmen. They are all supporting me.

“Have you asked about the absence of other coalition partners, except one senator and a national and zonal officer in the purported harmonization meeting? ADC is not a one man party.

“The issue is that some highly placed members of the coalition are seeking to destroy the ADC since they can’t get their way to manipulate me. I have maintained that ADC must be a party for the people. I won’t allow anybody to hijack the party. I started ADC from the scratch,I rented 11 offices in 11 LGAs. I also paid for the ADC state secretariat for 3 years. When there was a problem, I went to court , ADC died because the people they assembled to lead the party couldn’t even renew the rent. I won in court and started rebuilding the party. I have never collected money to appoint anyone to any party office. ADC didn’t give me any vehicle, I brought the vehicles myself.

“Let them bring any evidence and documents of the vehicles they gave me.Let them also bring evidence of the people I collected money from.I had expected them to petition the police and bring evidence that the vehicles are missing,but nobody has been able to do that.ADC is not a rich party,why will anyone pay money to be appointed into any office? How much will anyone offer me to give him a party position in ADC? These are all lies to give me a bad name,but I’m not deterred because their plot has failed.”

He charged ADC members in the 17 council areas to resist those seeking to sack them and hijack the party.

Earlier, Chairman and Secretary of the ADC,Aba North chapter, Chinenemerem Nwogu and Prosper Ihediwa, respectively ,who disclosed that they were elected during the local government area party congress, added that they will continue to support the state chairman for his efforts in growing the party in the state.

They further stated that they are ready for the 2027 polls, as the ADC now boasts of 10,000 registered members from the 12 political wards in the area.