Abia establishes material testing lab to combat building collapse

By Steve Oko

The Abia State Government has established a building material testing laboratory as part of efforts to curb incidents of building collapse in the state.

Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of this week’s Executive Council meeting. He described the initiative as a strategic move to ensure quality control in all engineering and building projects across the state.

According to him, the laboratory—located within the premises of the Umuahia Capital Development Authority (UCDA)—is fully installed and operational. It is equipped to conduct concrete, soil, aggregate, asphalt pavement, steel reinforcement, non-destructive, and field testing, among other services.

UCDA General Manager, Mr. Kingsley Agomuo, reaffirmed the state’s commitment to eliminating cases of building collapse. He warned that builders who fail to comply with regulations would face strict sanctions, stressing that all construction projects must undergo integrity testing.

Meanwhile, Kanu announced that plans to revitalize Abia Hotel Limited, Umuahia, had reached an advanced stage, in line with the government’s policy to revive moribund state-owned enterprises. “No government asset will be allowed to waste under Governor Alex Otti,” he said.

He also revealed that the Abia TechRise ICT Training Cohort 2 would commence on September 25, following the verification of 850 candidates across local government areas. The programme is designed to equip young people with ICT skills relevant to the 21st century.

On food security, the Commissioner said the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, in collaboration with local councils, was working to improve agricultural productivity. Plans are underway to construct four prototype markets in each of the 17 LGAs, featuring 40 stalls, solar-powered lighting, public conveniences, and phone-charging facilities.

In addition, he announced the commencement of the Abia Soccerfest competition, aimed at discovering and nurturing young football talents from local communities.

The Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma, was also present at the briefing.