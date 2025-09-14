AAU denies certificate racketeering allegation by former governor, rewards ex-student

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE management of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma in Edo State on Sunday denied allegations that certificates were sold to non-attendees, as claimed by a former Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki in a recent viral video.

Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sunday Olowo Samuel, made this declaration during a ceremony to honour an alumnus of the university, Dr. Isinene Onoabhagbe who is an expert in clinical informatics and health data science.

Dr. Onoabhagbe’s achievements included developing innovative surveillance systems for Lassa fever and advancing women’s health research, an achievement the Vice Chancellor said showcased the excellence and global relevance of the graduates of the university.

Professor Olowo said “We are proud to count Dr. Onoabhagbe among our esteemed alumni. We anticipate her continued impact in medicine, health data science, and global public health. Our graduates excel through hard work and resilience, earning their certificates and distinctions through merit, not purchase,” he said.

In her acceptance speech, Dr. Onoabhagbe who was represented by another alumnus Dr. Jude Obasanmi, a Lecturer and Research Consultant on Womanity Index Survey 2025 with INVICTUS Africa, said “I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive this recognition from my alma mater. I am proud to be part of a community that values excellence, integrity, and service.

“I am proud to have graduated from this university, and I am proud to be part of a community that values excellence, integrity, and service. The lessons I learned here, the friendships I formed, and the mentorship I received, have been invaluable in shaping my career and my life.

She said that the award is “a testament to the quality of education and values that Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma instills in its students” and pledged to continue to make a positive impact, pushing boundaries, and inspiring others.

In a goodwill message, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma, Chief Dan Orbih, congratulated Dr. Isinene Onoabhagbe, saying, “Our University has produced many Nigerians making waves globally, and you are one of them. We are proud of you.”

Chief Orbih urged current students to shun social vices, emphasising the University’s efforts to achieve global relevance. “As we reshape the University, we call on our students to uphold the institution’s values and purposes,” he said.