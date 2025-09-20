80th UNGA: Development partners explore ways to bridge SDG 2030 funding gaps

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

At the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), development partners and Nigeria’s delegation explored strategies to bridge the massive funding gaps required to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030, while also addressing emerging challenges such as climate change and artificial intelligence (AI).

Speaking at a side event on High-Level Executive Global Sustainable Investments and Grant Interventions 2025, the Executive Vice-Chairman/CEO of Merited Negotiation Consulting and Chairman of the Organising Committee, Hon. Kunle Yusuff, stressed the urgency of mobilising resources at all levels.

He noted that despite ongoing interventions from various governments, an estimated $5–7 trillion annually is required globally between 2023 and 2030 to meet SDG investment needs. He further highlighted funding shortfalls in climate finance, pegged at over $7.2 trillion annually, with AI-related investments projected at $10 trillion (2025–2030).

Yusuff emphasised that subnational governments, civil society organisations, and NGOs must take proactive roles if they are to be recognised on the global development stage.

“We gather today at a critical juncture in human history, where sustainability, equity, and prosperity demand bold action and collective commitment,” he said. “By pooling expertise, resources, and experiences, we can unlock innovative solutions, drive impactful investments, and foster a more equitable and sustainable world.”

He underscored the economic opportunities in transitioning to a low-carbon economy, including growth, job creation, and poverty reduction, while calling for investments in renewable energy, climate-resilient infrastructure, and sustainable agriculture.

“The Global Agenda 2030 provides a roadmap for the SDGs. To realize this vision, we must mobilize grants and investments that support sustainable projects, foster public-private partnerships, and strengthen global coalitions advocating for climate action, social justice, and economic empowerment,” Yusuff added.

He also commended President Bola Tinubu for steps taken toward advancing the SDGs, including inaugurating the National Climate Change Commission, supporting the Green Great Wall initiative, strengthening emissions control systems, and prioritising education and AI-driven innovation.

Key stakeholders at the meeting included: Amb. Abubakar Jidda, Consul General of Nigeria in New York, Mr. Syndoph Endoni, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Charles Kamin, RMC Advisory Group, Canada, Judith Oghenekaro, Gender for Education Empowerment & Entrepreneurship, USA, Hope Sullivan, President/CEO, Leon H. Sullivan Foundation, Representatives of the Governors of Ondo, Benue, Kaduna, and Gombe States.

Others included academics, policy experts, and development leaders, who reiterated the importance of global cooperation to achieve the SDGs within the remaining five years.