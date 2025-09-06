6 common foods that spike blood sugar level

If you have type 2 diabetes, you know that counting carbs is essential. But it’s not just the number of carbs that matters — fiber, protein, and fat content also affect how a food impacts your blood sugar level.

Foods high on the glycemic index (GI) cause blood sugar to rise quickly, while low-GI foods have a gentler effect.

Here are six common culprits and tips to enjoy them more wisely:

1. White Grains (Bread, Pasta, Rice)

Refined grains have most of their fiber removed, making them quick to digest and likely to spike blood sugar.



Tip: Choose whole-grain bread, brown rice, or quinoa. If you do eat white carbs, pair them with lean protein, healthy fats, or fiber-rich veggies to slow the blood sugar spike.

2. Sugar-Sweetened Drinks

Soda, sweet tea, and even 100% fruit juice are packed with sugar and lack protein, fat, or fiber — making them one of the fastest ways to raise blood sugar.



Tip: Drink water as your main beverage. If plain water is hard to enjoy, add lemon slices, cucumber, or fresh fruit for flavor.

3. Fast Food

Burgers, fries, breaded chicken, and sodas are high in refined carbs and hidden sugars. Even condiments can add extra sugar.



Tip: Order smaller portions, skip sugary drinks, and opt for a side salad or veggies instead of fries.

4. Dried Fruit

Dried fruits are nutrient-rich but concentrated in sugar since the water has been removed — meaning you get more sugar per bite.



Tip: Stick to small portions (like 1–2 tablespoons) and choose unsweetened varieties. Pair with nuts or yogurt to slow sugar absorption.

5. Starchy Vegetables (Potatoes, Corn, Peas)

These veggies are healthy but higher in carbs compared to leafy greens and can spike blood sugar if eaten in large amounts.



Tip: Eat moderate portions and balance them with protein, fiber, and healthy fats to stabilize blood sugary.

6. Some Nondairy Milks

Oat milk and rice milk can be surprisingly high in sugar and have a high GI.

Tip: Choose unsweetened soy or almond milk, which have less sugar and a lower impact on blood sugar.

Vanguard News