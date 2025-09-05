5 safest countries in the world 2025

Despite rising global conflicts and increased militarisation, five countries remain the safest places to live, according to the 2025 Global Peace Index (GPI).

The index, published by the Institute for Economics & Peace, measures 23 indicators including crime rates, terrorism, and military expenditure.

Here are the five safest countries this year:

1. Iceland

Iceland has ranked as the world’s most peaceful country since 2008, improving its score by 2% in 2025. Its low crime rate, unarmed police force, and strong social systems contribute to a unique sense of safety.

2. Ireland

Ireland continues to rise in peace rankings thanks to its low levels of crime, military neutrality, and community-driven culture. The country invests in social welfare and diplomacy, ensuring both residents and visitors feel secure.

3. New Zealand

New Zealand climbs to third place with improved public safety and fewer protests. Strict gun control laws, a strong social support system, and its geographic isolation help maintain a secure and welcoming environment.

4. Austria

Austria remains one of Europe’s safest countries, supported by its constitutional neutrality and focus on healthcare, education, and welfare. Its citizens enjoy low crime rates and a high level of social trust.

5. Singapore

Singapore stands out as Asia’s safest country, combining strict law enforcement with one of the lowest crime rates globally. Its efficient security systems allow residents and visitors to move about safely at any hour.

Vanguard News