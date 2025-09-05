5 iPhones that can compete with the best Samsung phones in camera quality

In the world of smartphones, Apple’s iPhones and the best of Samsung phones remain the fiercest rivals, especially when it comes to camera technology.

While Samsung’s Galaxy S and Ultra models are widely praised for their versatility and powerful zoom capabilities, iPhones have consistently raised the bar with their superior image processing, natural color science, and video recording features.

If you’re wondering which iPhones can stand toe-to-toe with Samsung’s best camera phones, here are five models that hold their ground.

1. iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple’s latest flagship, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, is arguably its most powerful camera phone yet. Its standout feature is the 5x telephoto zoom lens, exclusive to the Pro Max model, which directly rivals Samsung’s high-zoom lenses. The 48MP main sensor delivers exceptional detail, while Apple’s Photonic Engine enhances low-light photography. On the video side, it offers ProRes 4K video recording and even Log color encoding, making it a favorite among content creators and mobile filmmakers. Incredible video recording capabilities and improved telephoto zoom put it in direct competition with the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

2. iPhone 14 Pro Max

Before the 15 Pro Max, the iPhone 14 Pro Max set a new standard for Apple’s cameras with its 48MP main sensor and Photonic Engine. It handles night shots with finesse and produces sharp, true-to-life images. Samsung might edge it out in zoom versatility, but when it comes to dynamic range and video stability, the 14 Pro Max holds its own.

Best-in-class video recording with cinematic mode (4K HDR) and consistent natural-looking photos rival Samsung’s vivid but sometimes oversaturated images.

3. iPhone 13 Pro Max

Even though it’s a couple of years old, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is still one of the most reliable camera phones available. Its triple-lens system: wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto produces high-quality shots in almost any condition. The introduction of Cinematic Mode brought Hollywood-style depth of field to iPhone videos, a feature Samsung later matched with its own portrait video modes.

Despite lacking a 48MP sensor, its computational photography ensures detail and sharpness that rival Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra and even later models in many scenarios.

4. iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 12 Pro Max was Apple’s first big leap in pro-level smartphone photography. With sensor-shift optical image stabilization (OIS), it excels in shooting crisp photos even in motion or low light. Its telephoto lens and LiDAR scanner improve portrait photography, especially in dim environments.

Excellent night mode and video stability make it competitive against Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra, proving that even slightly older iPhones can keep up with newer competitors in real-world use.

5. iPhone SE (3rd Generation)

This one may surprise you, but the iPhone SE (2022), while not boasting triple lenses, uses Apple’s powerful A15 Bionic chip to process images. Thanks to computational photography, its single 12MP lens can outperform some mid-range Samsung devices in color accuracy, portrait shots, and video recording.

Why it competes with Samsung: Despite being budget-friendly, it leverages Apple’s software to punch above its weight, rivaling Samsung’s mid-tier Galaxy A-series in camera quality.

