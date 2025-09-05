5 countries with attractive post-study work visas aside UK, US, and Canada

If you’re looking beyond the usual UK, US, and Canada route, there are several countries offering excellent post-study work visas and opportunites for international students.

These countries make it easier to gain work experience, settle in, and in some cases, transition to permanent residency.

1. Australia



Australia’s Temporary Graduate Visa (subclass 485) allows international graduates to stay and work for 2–6 years depending on their degree level. Graduates from regional universities may even get extra time to work, making it an attractive pathway to permanent residency.

2. New Zealand



Through its Post-Study Work Visas, graduates can work in New Zealand for up to 3 years. This time can be used to secure skilled employment, a stepping stone toward residency under the country’s Skilled Migrant Category.

3. Germany



Germany is among the countries with an attractive post-study work visas offering. It offers an 18-month residence permit after graduation, giving students time to look for a job related to their field. Once employed, graduates can switch to a work visa or EU Blue Card, which can lead to permanent residency.

4. Ireland



Ireland’s Third Level Graduate Programme allows international students to work full-time for up to 2 years after finishing their studies. Many graduates use this period to secure sponsorship under Ireland’s Critical Skills Employment Permit, a direct route to long-term stay.

5. Netherlands

The Netherlands grants the Orientation Year Visa (zoekjaar), which allows graduates to stay for 12 months to look for highly skilled jobs. This option is popular among students in STEM fields, as it opens doors to Europe-wide job opportunities.

