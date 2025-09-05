5 countries where Nigerians can study for ‘free’ in 2025

By Patrick Igwe

Studying in foreign countries remains a dream for many Nigerians, but the cost of tuition and living expenses can often be a major barrier.

Fortunately, there are several countries that either waive tuition fees entirely or offer very affordable education alongside generous scholarships for Nigerians and other foreign students.

Below are 5 countries where Nigerians can pursue quality education in 2025 without breaking the bank.

Germany



Germany is one of the most popular destinations for international students seeking affordable education. Public universities in Germany do not charge tuition fees, even for non-EU students. Instead, students only need to pay a small semester contribution, which usually covers administrative services, student support, and subsidized public transport.

Why Germany is a great option:

Many universities offer English-taught programs, especially at the master’s level, making it easier for Nigerians to study without learning German immediately.

Students are allowed to work part-time while studying, which helps offset living costs.

Prestigious scholarships such as the DAAD provide additional financial support.

Germany offers modern facilities, world-class education standards, and a welcoming environment for international students.

Norway

Norway stands out as one of the few countries where public universities do not charge tuition fees at any level. This policy applies to both local and international students, including Nigerians. The only costs involved are small semester registration fees. However, living expenses in Norway can be quite high, so students should plan ahead.

What you should know before applying:

Most undergraduate courses are taught in Norwegian, which may require language proficiency.

Many master’s and PhD programs are available in English, making them more accessible to Nigerians.

Tuition is free, but students must budget for accommodation, food, and other living expenses.

Finland



Finland provides free tuition for international students enrolled in doctoral (PhD) programs. This makes it a top choice for Nigerians looking to further their academic careers at the research level. For bachelor’s and master’s degrees, tuition fees do apply, but there are many scholarship opportunities that can cover part or even all of these costs.

Benefits of studying in Finland:

Some universities offer full (100%) scholarships, significantly reducing the financial burden.

A large number of programs are taught in English, easing the transition for Nigerian students.

International students can work alongside their studies, which helps with living expenses.

Austria



Austria may not be completely tuition-free, but its education system is highly affordable compared to other European countries. International students, including Nigerians, typically pay around €1,500 per year at public universities. This makes Austria an attractive destination for those who want quality education without excessive costs.

Why consider Austria:

Tuition fees are relatively low and manageable for international students.

The country boasts a strong, high-quality education system that competes with top institutions globally.

Numerous scholarships are available, especially for postgraduate students, which can reduce costs even further.

France

France is another attractive option for Nigerians, as public universities offer very affordable tuition fees even for non-EU students. The French government and universities also provide several scholarship opportunities to ease financial pressure. Additionally, France has a wide range of English-taught programs, making it easier for international students to adapt.

What to expect in France:

Tuition and living costs are much lower than in many other Western countries.

Prestigious scholarships such as the Eiffel Excellence Scholarship are available to international students.

Students can also take advantage of work-study opportunities while pursuing their degrees.

