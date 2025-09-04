4 persons arraigned over alleged kidnapping, attempted murder in Ondo

Court

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—Four men have been arraigned before an Akure Chief Magistrate’s Court, in Ondo State, for allegedly kidnapping a 60-year-old man, Tijani Aremu, and attempted murder in the Akoko area of the state.

The defendants, Yahaya Galejo, 30; Ismail Illa, 20; Muhammadu Usman, 25 and Muhammed Idrisa, 27 were charged on a five-count charge of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearms and unlawful gathering.

Police prosecutor, Sulieman Adebayo said that the defendants, along with others at large, committed the alleged offences on August 17, 2025, about 4p.m., at Ikuiye Awara Farm, Akoko in the Ondo State Magisterial District.

Adebayo who alleged that the defendants were armed with a short single-barreled gun, a dagger, and other dangerous weapons, conspired to abduct a 60-year old man, Tijani Aremu, taking him to an undisclosed location.

He added that the defendants unlawfully held the victim for two days, coercing his family into paying a ransom for his release.

The prosecutor said that on the same date and location, the defendants are accused of attempting to kill a woman, Omolayo Aremu, by locking her in a reservoir tank.

Adebayo, urged the court to remand the suspects at Olokuta prison, pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP.

The defendants’ pleas were not taken, as their counsel prayed for an adjournment to enable him file a counter-affidavit to the application.

Magistrate Damilola Sekoni, thereafter ordered that the defendants should be remanded in police custody.

Sekoni adjourned the case till September 18, on ruling on the remand application.