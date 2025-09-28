34 Abuja students inducted as Hygiene Ambassadors

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Thirty-four students drawn from 17 schools in Abuja’s Kuje Area Council have been officially inducted as Hygiene Quest Ambassadors to champion hygiene practices in their schools and communities.

The induction, held at the weekend during a special workshop, marked the launch of Hygiene Quest Clubs by the Wellbeing Foundation Africa WBFA and Reckitt Nigeria.

The students will lead Water, Sanitation and Hygiene WASH activities, conduct handwashing demonstrations and promote healthier habits among their peers.

Delivering his remarks, the Director of Programming and Reporting at the Wellbeing Foundation Africa WBFA, Dr. Osinachi Onyeoziri—represented by Mr. Kelvin Agagbe, WBFA State Programme Lead—said the ambassadors would play a vital role in building lasting hygiene habits.

“The goal is for ambassadors to lead hygiene demonstrations in their schools and encourage their peers to join the clubs, so that handwashing becomes a habit, whether at school, at home, or anywhere they find themselves,” he said.

He added that consistent hygiene practices would reduce infections and absenteeism, allowing children to stay in school and easing the financial strain of medical bills on families.

Mr. Azaki Rabo of the Department of Environment, Kuje Area Council, emphasized the shared responsibility for healthier communities. “As we gather here, we are not just individuals; we are champions of change, united by our passion for creating healthier communities,” he said.

Also speaking, the District Head of Kuchigbu Community, Mr. Japhet Luka, hailed the induction as a positive step toward sustainable hygiene advocacy, describing the ambassadors as role models who would strengthen collaboration among education stakeholders.

The event closed with a spelling bee competition, where Green Herald School won the primary school category, while Junior Secondary School Dafa took the top spot in the secondary category.