3 countries without a national anthem

By Adewale Adesewa



While most countries proudly sing their anthems at official events, some countries and territories do not have a national anthem of their own or use purely instrumental ones without lyrics.

This absence reflects political divisions, ethnic sensitivities, or historical traditions that shaped their national identity.

Here is a list of countries without national anthems:

Scotland



Although Scotland has a distinct culture and parliament, it has no legally recognized national anthem. Instead, several songs like “Flower of Scotland” and “Scotland the Brave” are sung at rugby and football matches. Lawmakers have debated the issue multiple times, but divisions over which anthem best represents the nation have kept it unresolved.

England



Unlike Wales and Scotland, England has no anthem of its own. The United Kingdom’s anthem, “God Save the King,” is used at official events. Campaigns to adopt “Jerusalem” or “Land of Hope and Glory” have gained popularity but never official approval. Critics argue England’s lack of a unique anthem downplays its individuality within the UK.

Northern Ireland



No, Northern Ireland does not have its own separate national anthem, as it is part of the United Kingdom. The national anthem for the UK, including Northern Ireland, is “God Save the King”. However, for some specific sporting events, particularly when the Republic of Ireland is not involved, the local song “A Londonderry Air” is used, and the song “Ireland’s Call” is also used for events where Northern Ireland competes on a team with the Republic of Ireland.

Vanguard News