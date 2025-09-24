PDP postpones state congresses in Plateau, Cross River

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed the Congress for the election of State Executive Committee in Plateau and Cross River states.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ologunagba stated that the state congress, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 27, had been postponed to a new date, which would be communicated in due course.

He urged all leaders, stakeholders, teeming members of the PDP, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the media, security agencies and the general public to note the postponement and be guided accordingly.