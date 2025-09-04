ASUP threatens strike over alleged neglect of polytechnics

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has threatened to embark on a nationwide strike due to neglect, administrative sabotage, and sustained injustice in the Nigerian Polytechnic education sector.

Dr Abdul’Azeez Badaru, the Zonal Coordinator of ASUP Zone A, gave the hint on Thursday at a news conference at the Waziri Umar Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, despite repeated engagements, agreements, and ultimatums, governments at all levels have failed to address the existential issues threatening the survival of Polytechnics, Colleges of Technology, and Monotechnics in the country.

Badaru listed the unresolved issues as the non-release of the Peculiar Academic Allowance, arrears of the 25/35 percent salary review, and the continued delay in approving the dual mandate for polytechnics to award Bachelor of Technology Degrees.

Others, he said, were the absence of a dedicated Polytechnic Commission, non-payment of promotion arrears, and refusal to release the second round of Needs Assessment intervention.

Also listed is the outsourcing of quality assurance responsibilities by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

“The union also laments the non-renegotiation of the ASUP/Federal Government 2010 Agreement, persistent discrimination against HND holders in public service, unresolved CONTISS 15 arrears since 2014 as well as the intimidation and victimisation of union leaders in some institutions,” he said.

Badaru also expressed dismay over the situation at the Kebbi State Polytechnic, Dakingari, stating that no staff promotions had been implemented since its establishment over 15 years ago.

“The consistent refusal of the government to implement agreements, release owed entitlements, and respect the rights of workers is nothing but a calculated attempt to destroy the polytechnic system.

“Our patience has been stretched beyond limits. The 16 days of our 21-day ultimatum have elapsed without a meaningful response.

“At the expiration, Zone A will fully mobilise alongside our national body, for a total withdrawal of services across all polytechnic and monotechnic in the country,” he said.

Badaru urged the government to act swiftly to avert the impending crisis, adding that it could cripple the already fragile education sector.

“We shall not fold our arms while our members are subjected to stagnation, demoralisation, and dehumanisation.

“The time for government to choose between justice and chaos is now,” he warned.

Vanguard News