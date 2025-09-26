26 widows to receive houses from Ebonyi Govt

Gov. Nwifuru

Twenty six widows are to receive a there-bedroom bungalow from the Ebonyi Government under its Widows’ Housing Project.

It will be made through the governor’s wife, Uzoamaka Nwifuru, Foundation, Better Health for Rural Women, Children and Internally Displaced Persons (BERWO).

The projects provided the new homes to two widows in each of the 13 Local Government Areas of the state.

The widows, Mrs Josephine Ekoyo from Ndiegu Azu Echara in Ikwo and Mrs Cecilia Ogbuinya from Amagu Onicha village in Abakaliki LGAs on Saturday during inauguration, lauded the programme.

Ekoyo, who received a key to the newly built home, told newsmen she had lived in a shanty for several years.

“For years now, the old house fell and was rebuilt by friends and family members, until today,” Ekoyo said.

She thanked Nwifuru and the state government for their unconditional love towards vulnerable people in the state.

Another widow, Mrs Ogbuinya who lived in a shelter, had lost six of her children to the cold hands of death.

Ogbuinya, also a new home owner, could not hide her joy, thanked the governor’s wife for championing and rebuilding the lives of vulnerable women in the state.

Speaking during the event, the wife of the governor described the projects as a “dream come true” and a fulfilment of her pet project’s objective.

She expressed satisfaction towards the completion of the projects and reaffirmed her commitment to restoring hope and security to the widows.

“This is in fulfilment of BERWO objective to uplift lives of widows in the society. I am happy it’s achieved,” Nwifuru said.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Housing, Mr Francis Ori, said that the project is a three bedroom bungalow, two per the 13 local government areas of the state.

Ori added that the project was targeted at the most vulnerable groups in the society.

He lauded the governor’s wife for her people-centred interventions and vision towards alleviating the plight of the downtrodden.

The Council Chairman of Ikwo, Mr Sunday Nwankwo, and Mr Donatus Ilang, Commissioner for Education, described the intervention as a commitment to uplift the living standards of underprivileged individuals in the society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ishielu and Ohaukwu councils were chosen for the inauguration, while other councils would be inaugurated soon.

Vanguard News