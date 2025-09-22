2027: Why Tinubu deserves second term – Gbenga Daniel

Gbenga Daniel

…says Tinubu is a bastion of democracy

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Gbenga Daniel has declared that his support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu is sacrosanct, describing the president as a bastion of democracy, who has paid his dues.

Daniel, who stated this at Igode town,in Sagamu local government area of the state, during his Midterm Community Assessment, Review Tour and the commissioning of the Renewed Hope International Market, cited Tinubu’s conscious leadership, redirecting of the nation’s economy and reengineering the protocols of national engagements as reasons for his unalloyed support for the resident’s second term agenda.

Daniel who is the Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, explained that in the last two years of the administration, the President has demonstrated the greatest amount of boldness in tackling critical and sometimes controversial issues surrounding the economy, stressing that only a leader like Tinubu with a virtue of courage who appreciates the real essence of power could dare to confront the monumental missteps of the past and chart a new way forward for the country.

“Let me state unequivocally that our support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is sacrosanct, and our reasons are very clear. Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu has provided our country with the first ever conscious leadership through a systematic process of rethinking the nation, redirecting our economy, and reengineering the protocols of our national engagements”.

“The last two years of this administration at the national level have been about the fundamental redirection of our economy. This administration has shown the greatest amount of boldness in tackling critical and sometimes controversial issues surrounding our economy. Courage, in itself, is a virtue, and only a leader who appreciates the real essence of power can dare to confront the monumental missteps of the past and chart a new way forward.

“This is not to say that everything has become rosy, but if we take the issue of fuel subsidy removal as an example, we can appreciate that it has, to a large extent, addressed the problem of scarcity”.

The bold step taken by Mr. President to confront the scam in our monetary policy, especially regarding foreign exchange, has also helped to stabilize the market.

“I hope you will agree with me that the volatility in the exchange rate has been largely addressed, and the gap between the official and unofficial markets has substantially reduced. What is now left is to ensure that the naira is strengthened against other currencies.

“The fallout of fuel subsidy removal is that more funds have been returned to states and local governments. Their allocations have increased more than fourfold, and governors must now give a good account of this generosity from the President”.

“The Students’ Loan Scheme and other interventions by the Federal Government have received positive reviews and acceptability from Nigerians. I must add that several of these Federal Government initiatives align with the objectives of our own Gateway Front Foundation (GFF). In the last 25 years, we have positively impacted the lives of many citizens of Ogun State and beyond through GFF.

“We have a reputation for supporting hundreds of students throughout their educational careers, both in and out of government. Our interventions remain unparalleled, not only in Ogun State but across the country — with the establishment of about eight tertiary institutions in Ogun State during my tenure as Governor.

“The BATOGD Movement that we are unveiling today is, emphatically, for the benefit of doubting Thomases regarding where we stand. It is a clear testament to our unalloyed support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with whom I have had a close relationship for the past 30 years.

“This is also an open endorsement of his leadership and his political project — for the benefit of Nigeria and Nigerians. Let it not be forgotten that President Tinubu is a bastion of democracy who has paid his dues.

“Let me take us back to some of the history Asiwaju and I share. When I was governor, many of the initiatives deployed in Ogun State were modeled after Lagos State policies under Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in which I was proud to have participated. Our Gateway Response Squad in Ogun State was patterned after the Lagos Rapid Response Squad; likewise, our policy of returning schools to missions and original owners started in Lagos and was continued in Ogun State”.

The Ogun State Road Management Agency (OGROMA), widely applauded as one of the flagships of our administration for road building and maintenance, was an imitation of the Lagos OPWD road maintenance initiative. So, when I say I have traveled quite a distance politically with Mr. President, I hope people can truly appreciate where I am coming from.

“It is, therefore, my considered opinion that the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, especially in this part of the country, goes beyond partisan considerations.

Reeling out some of his achievements in the last two years as a senator, Daniel said, “I am pleased to inform you that within my first year as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Navy, construction of the naval base has reached an advanced stage, including residential quarters for senior and junior staff, administrative building, a gate house and massive length of perimeter fence of several kilometers.

“The phase two of this project which I am also working on will include a Naval Secondary School and a Naval Hospital. The significance of this project goes beyond providing security to the host community and our maritime assets; it is developing into a naval city with facilities that has the capacity to open up the economic frontiers of the entire community.

“I have also been working on the creation of a new state out of the old Ijebu Province. The advantages are enormous in terms of federal allocations for development and employment opportunities. I thank my colleagues in the Senate — 75 of whom have endorsed the proposal. Out of all the provinces created in 1923, only Ijebu has yet to transition into a state. This agitation is credible and justifiable, and I call on everyone to support it”.

“On the South West Development Commission: for over a decade, our people have agitated for regional government. Though, this is a constitutional matter, I must report back to you that the first step has been taken by Mr. President. I am proud to say that your son, OGD, introduced the bill. We have enough reasons to thank the President.

“When we chose this location, there was no road. Without support, we had to deploy personal funds to make the road motorable. We call on the State government to look kindly on the people here and tar the road, thereby opening this town to neighboring areas and enabling full optimization of the market”.

He appealed to the people of Ogun East to renew his mandate and that of Tinubu in 2027.