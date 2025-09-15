2027: Why Peter Obi visited Obasanjo — Tanko

Peter Obi

By Dapo Akinrefon

Following a closed-door meeting between former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the 2023 Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Sunday, Vanguard has learned that the two leaders discussed the state of the nation and how to rescue the country, among others.

Though details of the discussions between Obasanjo and Obi are unknown, Vanguard gathered it was part of widening consultations, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mr Obi, who disclosed the visit on his X handle post, said he was accompanied by the spokesman of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, Yunusa Tanko, the party’s 2023 Lagos governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and Segun Adebanjo.

What Obasanjo, Obi said at parley —Tanko

Giving insights on the meeting, the National Coordinator of Obidient Movement, Dr Yunusa Tanko, who spoke, said it was a meeting of like minds which centered around the state of the nation.

He said: “First, it was a meeting of like minds. Remember Mr Peter Obi served under the leadership of Chief Obasanjo at a point in time, so, there was need for the two of them to sit and discuss how to rescue the country.

‘’It was also a need to make people realise that their rights are in their power of votes. These are basic issues on the state of the nation. These are the things and issues discussed.”

When asked whether the former Anambra State governor discussed his intention to run for president in 2027, Tanko said: “That is a public declaration. When the time comes, everybody will be informed accordingly.”

Obasanjo keeps mum

Efforts to reach the former President, however, proved abortive as one of his aides said: “It was a closed door meeting. You can call the Peter Obi people to give you more details.”