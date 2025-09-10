2027: Uncertainty over micro-zoning stirs tension in PDP

PDP flag

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Confusion over the micro-zoning of key offices in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has unsettled members and heightened internal tensions as the party struggles to agree on how to share leadership positions ahead of the 2027 general election.

The lack of clarity on micro-zoning, the process of allocating top positions among specific geopolitical zones or states, has left party leaders and aspirants unsure of their chances, fuelling intense lobbying and behind-the-scenes manoeuvring by competing factions.

Multiple sources confirmed to Vanguard in Abuja on Wednesday that consultations are ongoing at both state and zonal levels, with several influential figures travelling across the country to drum up support for their preferred aspirants.

“Consultations are ongoing. We’ll know more when a definite decision is taken on micro-zoning during the party’s 103rd NEC meeting on October 15. By then, we should have a clear direction,” PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, explained.

At the heart of the tussle is the position of National Chairman, widely regarded as the most strategic office in the PDP’s structure.

The role is expected to play a pivotal part in shaping the party’s presidential campaign machinery and determining how candidates will emerge for the 2027 elections.

Several names have already surfaced in discussions, including former Kano State Governor Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, and Gbenga Hashim from Kwara State. Each is backed by different blocs seeking to influence the party’s future direction.

A chieftain of the party, aligned with the influential G-5 group of ex-governors, confirmed to Vanguard that no final decision has been reached on micro-zoning.

Asked if a firm decision had been made, he said: “No. Positions have not been micro-zoned yet. On a personal note, my leader (Ortom) has also decided to throw his hat in the ring for National Chairman, so I have stood down my bid for the same position.”

One senior party member, who has been active in the ongoing consultations, revealed that he had been travelling across different states to build alliances ahead of any eventual micro-zoning announcement.

“I’ve already started. I’ve been to about eight states so far. It’s not just my ambition, it’s also part of the national chairmanship campaign.

“I’m just building bridges, doing what needs to be done. Personally, I have no vested interest in who becomes the presidential candidate of our party in 2027, none whatsoever,” he added.

Another insider explained how the absence of a clear micro-zoning formula has intensified competition and created deep uncertainty around the chairmanship race.

“The real issue now is the position of the national chairman. Who should it go to? I’ve heard that Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau is being considered. There’s also Gbenga Hashim from Kwara. Some camps, however, are pushing strongly for Samuel Ortom to emerge as chairman.”

The ongoing stalemate has sparked unease among PDP members, with some warning that prolonged indecision could lead to defections or weaken the party’s preparations for 2027.

Party elders recall similar disputes in the past, particularly before the 2015 elections, when disagreements over zoning triggered a wave of defections that ultimately weakened the PDP’s national standing.

Meanwhile, some stakeholders are keeping their strategies tightly guarded while watching for signs of shifting alliances.

“For now, let’s just wait and see. Fingers crossed,” another source said to Vanguard.