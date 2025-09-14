2027: Tinubu Support Group debuts in Ondo, empowers 350 persons

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A political support group, BTO for PBAT 2027, has launched in Ondo State with the empowerment of 350 persons through cash donations as part of its grassroots programme in Arigidi Akoko, Akoko North West Local Government Area.

The group’s Director-General, Adesuyi Adojutelegan, said the initiative was aimed at supporting community members while also mobilizing for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

“With unwavering commitment to the continued progress of our nation, this movement is geared towards the re-election of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027,” Adojutelegan said.

He explained that the empowerment scheme was intended to address immediate needs of residents and encourage greater civic engagement at the grassroots.

He also urged youths to take part in the ongoing voter registration exercise, stressing that participation in elections begins with obtaining a voter card.

“If you just turned eighteen, it’s time for you to register. Your vote is your right, and you can only participate in the election with your voter card,” he added.

The group’s spokesperson, Folajimi Adewumi, commended the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for sponsoring the programme, saying his involvement reflects his support for Tinubu’s administration and re-election efforts.

According to Adewumi, the BTO4PBAT2027 group is focused on strengthening grassroots support and mobilizing voters ahead of the 2027 general elections.