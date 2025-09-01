2027: Tinubu stabilizing economy, tackling security challenges, canvasses support – Group

President Bola Tinubu

…Vows to Deliver Ondo for Tinubu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A political support group, BTO for PBAT 2027, has declared its commitment to ensuring the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, describing his administration as steadily stabilizing the economy and addressing security challenges with renewed determination.

The group, convened by Ogbeni Adojutelegan Adesuyi with Adewumi Folajimi as spokesperson, operates under the leadership of the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

It pledged to make Ondo State a stronghold for President Tinubu in 2027, citing his developmental strides and governance reforms as the basis of its resolve.

Speaking to newsmen, the convener, Adojutelegan, said: “President Tinubu’s administration is steadily stabilizing the economy, tackling security challenges with renewed vigor, and laying a solid framework for long-term prosperity under the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

According to the group, Minister Tunji-Ojo has played a key role in aligning Ondo State with the president’s vision, working tirelessly to deliver reforms and boost confidence in federal government programs.

“Our mission is clear: to deliver Ondo State for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027,” the group stated. “From bold steps to strengthen the economy, to genuine actions in tackling insecurity, Nigerians can see that hope is being renewed.”

The group further stressed that President Tinubu has demonstrated the “capacity, courage, and vision” to reposition Nigeria, noting that his track record of leadership and commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda remain testaments to his enduring statesmanship.

It added that the president’s developmental policies are already yielding positive results, particularly in economic stabilization and security management, which are vital for national growth.

The group urged residents of Ondo State to remain steadfast in their support, assuring that their collective efforts would secure a brighter future for both the state and the nation.