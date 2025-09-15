2027: Time to break Ogun West’s 49-year jinx

By Kayode Oladele

For nearly five decades, Ogun West has lived under a shadow. Since the creation of Ogun State in 1976, the governorship has rotated between Ogun Central and Ogun East, leaving the good people of Ogun West Senatorial District excluded from the top seat at Oke-Mosan. This glaring imbalance has hardened into what is now widely described as the Ogun West jinx.

As the 2027 elections approach, the question is whether the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will finally summon the courage to break this cycle of marginalisation. The answer lies in the hands of the party machinery and leadership in the State. Perhaps also in the rising political momentum of Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi.

Few politicians in Ogun today command the breadth of popularity that Yayi enjoys. His political journey from Lagos State House of Assembly to the House of Representatives and the Senate has given him legislative experience, national visibility, and formidable grassroots networks. More importantly, his footprint in Ogun West is visible in real projects: roads, electrification, schools, health centres, potable water systems, empowerment for farmers and artisans, and scholarships for students.

Unlike previous Ogun West aspirants, Yayi’s appeal is not confined to his senatorial district. From the Ijebu axis to the Egba heartland, his name resonates with ordinary citizens who see him as a pragmatic politician capable of bridging divides. Some even call him “talk and do Senator”. This broad appeal matters, because winning the governorship requires more than sectional sentiment, it requires state-wide acceptability.

Undoubtedly, Governor Dapo Abiodun has laid a solid developmental foundation. From road networks and industrial corridors to the Gateway Agro-Cargo Airport, ICT hubs, and youth empowerment, his administration has repositioned Ogun as one of Nigeria’s leading investment destinations. For this, he deserves great commendation.

What makes the present moment unique is the synergy between Abiodun’s state-wide programs and Yayi’s Senatorial District interventions. Together, they amplify the achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. Already, Tinubu’s policies are yielding positive results, boosting infrastructure, agriculture, and job creation and Ogun is among the states where his popularity is surging by the day. As 2027 looms, it is apparently clear that Ogun will remain an APC stronghold, with President Tinubu overwhelmingly projected to win the state.

Against this backdrop, the Ogun APC must answer a fundamental question: will it perpetuate 49 years of exclusion, or will it do the right thing by backing Ogun West for governor?

The call is not only moral; it is political. No serious party can afford to alienate a bloc as significant as Ogun West. The sense of marginalisation has lingered far too long. Backing an Ogun West candidate, especially one with Yayi’s credentials and popularity, would therefore energise the base, unify the party, and send a strong message that APC stands for fairness, equity, and justice.

The state leadership of the APC, led by Governor Abiodun, Chairman Yemi Sanusi, and other key actors, must act decisively. History will not be kind if the party ignores this moment.

Ogun West has waited patiently for nearly half a century. The 2027 election provides the clearest chance yet to end this political injustice. In Senator Yayi, the APC has before it a candidate with the popularity, projects, and cross-state acceptability to finally break the jinx.

The task before the APC leadership is simple but profound: zone the governorship ticket to Ogun West and rally the party behind it. With popularity, projects, and cross-state appeal, Senator Yayi offers the clearest chance to finally shatter Ogun West’s political marginalization. Anything less would be a betrayal of equity and a clear assault on good conscience. Ogun’s future demands fairness. Ogun West’s time has come. And the APC must rise to the occasion.

Oladele, a lawyer and human rights activist, wrote in from Abeokuta