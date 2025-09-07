2027: Thousands back Tinubu’s re-election bid in Oyo

President Bola Tinubu

… as reps member rallies APC support to deepen federal influence in the state

By Adeola Badru

Thousands of All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters in Oyo State have thrown their weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second-term bid, as a federal lawmaker, Hon. Aderemi Oseni, rallied the party faithful to secure victory in the 2027 elections.

Oseni, who represents Ido/Ibarapa East Federal Constituency, led a crowd of over 10,000 APC members from Ido Local Government in a solidarity rally held at Bembo Village, Apata, Ibadan. He stressed the importance of reclaiming Oyo from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and aligning the state with the APC-led Federal Government to attract greater development.

According to him, “continued governance by the PDP has limited Oyo’s ability to leverage Federal Government interventions. Political realignment is key to unlocking more democratic dividends for our people.”

The lawmaker spoke at the formal inauguration of the Ido Local Government chapter of the Remi Oseni Committee of Friends (ROCOF), a grassroots political movement he described as “a platform to advance President Tinubu’s re-election and strengthen APC dominance in Oyo State.”

He said President Tinubu had demonstrated capacity and leadership, citing the administration’s developmental strides in the last two years as evidence that Nigeria was on the path of progress.

“Our goals go beyond crowd numbers; we are promoting fairness, transparency, justice, and accountability. With God’s grace, we are not just returning to power, but returning with renewed strength and purpose in 2027,” Oseni declared.

He emphasised that synergy between Oyo State and the Federal Government would fast-track development in infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, and industry, while urging party members to unite and intensify grassroots mobilisation.

“The people are watching and counting on us to lead. We already have the support of traditional institutions and the strong backing of market men and women, who form a critical part of our political foundation,” he noted.

As part of the event, Oseni also unveiled an empowerment initiative, disbursing ₦50 million to traders in his constituency to boost small businesses and strengthen local enterprises.