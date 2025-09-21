2027: Rivers emergency Rule won’t affect Tinubu’s second term – Senator Arise

By John Alechenu

ABUJA – An Ekiti State chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ayodele Arise, has expressed confidence that the six-month emergency rule imposed on Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu will not negatively impact his chances of securing re-election in 2027.

President Tinubu had suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and members of the State Assembly following the proclamation of a state of emergency, which lasted six months. A former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), was appointed as sole administrator to oversee the state during the period.

At the end of the six months, the suspension was lifted, and all elected officials, including the governor and lawmakers, were reinstated.

Speaking with reporters in Abuja on Sunday, Senator Arise, who represented Ekiti North Senatorial District between 2007 and 2011, said the President’s intervention prevented Rivers from sliding into chaos.

He explained that before the emergency rule, political tensions in the state had escalated, leading to violent incidents and threats to vital infrastructure.

Arise stated:

“By and large, we have to thank Mr. President for taking the decision he took. The situation in Rivers State at the time was almost getting out of hand. The intervention was necessary to restore order and safeguard critical national assets.”

He added that Rivers remains strategic to Nigeria’s economy and that peace in the state was crucial for the oil and gas sector.

On political implications, Arise dismissed suggestions that the decision would cost President Tinubu support in Rivers State. According to him, the APC has strengthened its grassroots structures, citing the party’s performance in the 2024 presidential election and recent local government polls.

He noted that both Governor Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, have roles to play in ensuring peace and stability in the state, while also emphasizing their influence in shaping grassroots politics ahead of 2027.