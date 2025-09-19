2027: Obasa leads as Ojokoro LCDA launches support group for Tinubu’s re-election

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa has expressed strong conviction that the 2027 election will be a walk-over for President Bola Tinubu, just as Ojokoro Local Council Development Area, LCDA reaffirmed support for Tinubu’s victory.

Obasa made the declaration on Friday, at the launching of ‘Tinubu 2027’group in Ojokoro LCDA, in a bid to galvanize support for President Tinubu’s victory in 2027 reelection bid.

At the carnival-like event held at the Local Government Playing Ground, Ojokoro LCDA, Obasa commended the council area for leading the charge in mobilizing support for Tinubu while urging them to match their words with actions such as increasing advocacy on the need for eligible voters to get their Permanent Voter’s Card, PVC.

He also called for peace among the leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the council area, stressing the need for a united and formidable front heading into the elections.

While expressing confidence that the election will be a walkover for Tinubu, he urged political leaders, elected officials, and appointees across the council area to play their parts assiduously.

According to Obasa, “The President is doing wonderfully well. Within two years his achievements are unprecedented, we can imagine what more he will still do. Let’s play our parts by being available to our people and by drawing them closer.

“If we do this, I am sure the election will be a walk-over for APC and President Bola Tinubu come 2027,” he said.

Earlier, the Coordinator of the group, Emmanuel Olotu, declared that the move had become necessary to prove that the council area remains Tinubu’s stronghold and to muster support for his re-election.

Olotu, who is the lawmaker representing Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly, further hinged the initiative on Tinubu’s unprecedented successes since assuming office in 2023, reiterating that “indeed, one good turn deserves another.”

The Chairman, House Committee on Agriculture, stressed that the council has put structures in place to galvanize massive support for Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

While highlighting Tinubu’s strides in retooling the economy and improving the lives of Nigerians, Olotu called on all and sundry to rally round the former Lagos State Governor in his sincere quest to cement Nigeria’s status as a true giant of Africa.

Also, Oba Williams Adeshoga, the Olorile of Agbado, corroborated the claims that Tinubu deserves to be re-elected on the basis of his transformational strides in setting Nigeria on the path of all-round prosperity.

Adeshoga, assured that traditional rulers and various community heads (Baales) across Ojokoro would complement the efforts of the political class in rallying support for the APC.

The head of the Hausa Community, Balarabe Musa, the Eze-Audi of Ndigbo in Ojokoro, and other socio-cultural leaders who mobilized their members in hundreds to the event, also shared Adeshoga’s sentiments and pledged their unalloyed and continued support for Tinubu.

Other notable dignitaries in attendance included: Member representing Ifako-Ijaiye Federal Constituency, Benjamin Olabinjo; the Council Chairman, Mrs. Oluyemisi Rosiji; the Paramount Ruler of Ifako-Ijaiye/Ojokoro Land, Oba Oluwalambe Taiwo; former House of Assembly Member, Ipoola Omisore; former Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning, Idris Salako.

Others were: Former Managing Director of the Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency, LASAA, Barrister Mobolaji Sanusi; and former Chairman of Ojokoro LCDA, Idowu Tijani, among others.