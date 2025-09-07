2027: No vacancies in Aso Rock, Delta govt house – APC leaders

…As Olorogun Olori Unveils Ukodo Nation Forum In Delta

By Paul Olayemi

Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State on Saturday urged politicians seeking to contest the 2027 presidential and governorship elections against President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to bury their ambitions, declaring that there are no vacancies in Aso Rock and Osadebey Government House in Asaba.

The leaders, joined by other party faithful drawn from the three senatorial districts of Delta State, vowed to mobilise support and to deliver President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori in the forthcoming general election.

The APC leaders spoke on Saturday during the unveiling of a political pressure group, Ukodo Nation Forum (UNF) at Oil City Motel in the city of Ughelli, Delta State.

The event convened by notable businessman and elder statesman, Olorogun Morrison Olori, the Obaseki of Ughelli Kingdom, had in attendance, the former Secretary to the Delta State Government, Rt. Hon. Festus Ovie Agas; former DVC UNIPORT, Prof. Samuel Ibodje; commissioner for Lands, Survey and Urban Development, Chief Terry Noah; former Delta House of Assembly member, Hon. Rufus Edoja, and Chief Sylvester Kohwo.

Ukodo Nation Forum, a political pressure group under the APC, was formed to mobilise support for the re-election of President Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the group convener, Olorogun Olori, called on Nigerians to support and ensure that President Tinubu is re-elected in 2027, stressing that his emergence as President saved the country from collapsing through hard-thought-out policies that are now yielding results.

The octogenarian said prior to Tinubu’s emergence, many states and councils could not pay salaries to their staff, but through the president’s economic policies which has led to surplus funds, governors and LG chairmen are now embarking on infrastructural and economic development of their states and councils.

He praised Governor Oborevwori for the judicious application of Delta resources and commended him for ongoing development projects across the state, especially for the construction of flyover bridges at PTI Junction, DSC Roundabout, Enerhen Junction at Effurun In Uvwie, Otovwodo Junction in Ughelli and Uromi Junction in Agbor.

The APC leader noted that Oborevwori has completed the Ughelli/Asaba Road project, while also undertaking construction of bridges in the riverine communities of Orereh and Bomadi.

Olori urged the people of Delta to reject any politician scheming to stop the re-election of Governor Oborevwori in 2027, adding that at the end of his eight years, he would become the best governor to have ruled the oil-rich state.

“We are standing firmly for President Tinibu and Governor Oborevwori. Come 2027, nobody in Delta or Nigeria will take the place of Tinibu or Oborevwori. The duo are already there come 2027. The movement is ready to get one hundred percent votes for President Bola Tinibu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori,” Olori asserted.

In his remark, a former Delta SSG and representative of the State Government at the inauguration UNF, Rt. Hon. Festus Ovie Agas, called on all Deltans to join the UNF’s campaign to seek re-election for President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori in 2027.

Agas, a former Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, commended Olorogun Olori for the formation of the group and assured members that Oborevwori was in full support of the group’s activities.

He said, “We will re-elect Tinubu and Sheriff come 2027. We don’t want anybody to be displaced. We want peace in this state and Nigeria. They’re both doing Nigeria proud. Take the message to the villages and communities that there are no vacancies in Delta State Government House and Aso Villa in 2027.”

In his welcome address, the Administrator of Ukodo Nation Forum (UNF) and pioneer chairman of APC, Ughelli North, Olorogun Felix Ekuru, said, “There’s no vancancy in Delta State Government House come 2027 as God has ordained Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori to remain Governor till 2031.

“The Ukodo Nation Forum is a state-wide pressure group that is poised to work for the successful re-election of our performing Governor and President Bola Tinubu in 2027. We’ll spread our dragnet to the three senatorial districts to mobilise support for their re-election.”

Also speaking, the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Women Mobilisation, Mrs. Elohor Daisy Okpamwa, reemphasized that there is no vacancy in Delta, saying Oborevwori is loved by all Deltans for his performance so far, and assured that he would do more if re-elected in 2027.

Mrs. Okpamwa called on Deltans above the age of 18 to register in the ongoing continuous voters’ registration across the state, adding that President Tinubu is happy with the governor’s performance.

Others who spoke including Prof. Ibodje, Chief Kohwo, Hon. Edoja, Chief Terry Noah and Chief Ekure endorsed the President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori for second term, and vowed to mobilise Deltans for their electoral victories in 2027.