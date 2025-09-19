2027: Marafa vows to cut Tinubu’s votes by one million after dumping APC

President Bola Tinubu

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

Former Zamfara Central Senator, Kabiru Garba Marafa, has vowed to reduce President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s tally by not less than one million votes in the 2027 presidential election following his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday in Gusau by the Chairman of the Supreme Council of Senator Marafa Group, Alhaji Surajo Garba Maikatako.

According to him, Marafa’s exit from the APC has reinvigorated his political base, as supporters from across the country have expressed solidarity and readiness to follow him to a new political platform.

“By the special grace of Almighty Allah, we will deduct not less than one million votes from the President’s tally in the next general election. This is not an empty boast, but a strategic move backed by a committed, disciplined, and determined political structure. Time will prove us right,” Maikatako declared.

He explained that Marafa’s departure was not a personal decision but a collective one made in consultation with his supporters, who are dissatisfied with the performance of the Tinubu administration.

Maikatako recalled that Marafa served as President Tinubu’s campaign coordinator in Zamfara during the 2023 elections and helped deliver victory in the state. However, he said the President failed to reciprocate that loyalty, particularly by not addressing the worsening insecurity in Zamfara.

He added that preparations were underway to launch what he described as “one of the most historic presidential campaigns in Nigerian democracy.”

“The political revolution has just begun, and we invite all well-meaning Nigerians to join us on this journey to reclaim our democracy and restore integrity to leadership,” the statement concluded.