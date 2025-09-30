2027: Jonathan, Osinbajo, Kwankwaso to join civil society in demand for electoral reforms

John Alechenu

Nigeria’s prominent leaders, Labour activists, and civil society members are set to gather for a National Electoral Reforms Dialogue.

Persons expected to attend the event include: Ex-President Goodluck, Ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and former National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega.

They are scheduled to be among the discussants at the national webinar organized as part of activities commemorating Nigeria’s 65th independence anniversary.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Mallam Hamisu San Turaki, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The event, which is being organised by the National Consultative Front (NCFront), Labour and Civil Society Front (LCSF), in partnership with Nigeria Electoral Reforms Coalition NERCO and Partners for Electoral Reforms, is scheduled to hold on October 1st.

Others invited to the event include the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, his counterpart in the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Festus Osofo, and a former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili.

Also expected to join the debate are: Former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, his Rivers State counterpart Rotimi Amaechi, foremost Nigerian political economist Prof. Pat Utomi, and former Kaduna State Senator Shehu Sani.

According to the event organizers, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, as well as the chairmen of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Electoral Reforms and the INEC Commissioner in charge of Information, are also expected to attend the occasion.

The event aims to drive credible elections in 2027 and will be held to commemorate Nigeria’s 75th Independence Anniversary.

The dialogue will focus on critical and mandatory constitutional amendments for credible elections in 2027. The event seeks to promote electoral reforms, transparency, and accountability in Nigeria’s electoral process.

With the 2027 general elections approaching, stakeholders are urging for reforms to ensure free, fair and credible elections.

