2027: It’s all psychological warfare that won’t work — Onochie

Lauretta Onochie

…“Dem No Fit… We Will Give Them a Run for Their Money”

Lauretta Onochie, former aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari and a prominent figure in the opposition coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has dismissed suggestions that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has an assured victory in the 2027 general election.

Onochie’s response, issued via her verified Facebook page on Sunday, September 7, 2025, was a rebuttal to claims in public discourse that the 2027 election outcome is already predetermined.

She described such claims as mere psychological warfare aimed at discouraging citizens from active participation in the democratic process.

“There’s a rumour in Nigeria being peddled by those who were once progressives but now celebrate impunity and lawlessness. They are bragging that INEC will rig the 2027 presidential election for President Tinubu. Dem no fit!” Onochie declared.

She further asserted: “There will be a new President in May 2027. Votes will count in 2027, just as they did in 2015. It’s nothing but psychological warfare aimed at discouraging Nigerians from active participation in our democracy. We will give them a run for their money.”

Onochie, who once served as Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and was one of Buhari’s most visible media aides, maintained that the opposition remains committed to ensuring free, fair, and credible elections in 2027.