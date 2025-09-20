2027: I will make Tinubu lose 1 million votes — Marafa boasts

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa from Zamfara state, has boasted that his resignation from the All Progressives Congress APC, would make President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lose more than one million votes in the 2027 Presidential election.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman, Supreme Council of Senator Marafa Group and Political Leader, Senator Marafa Support Group, Alhaji Surajo Garba Maikatako, made available to newsmen in Gusau on Friday.

He said, he was confident that the resignation of Senator Marafa from APC had reinvigorated his political base considering the overwhelming number of calls from his supporters across the country expressing their solidarity and readiness to move with Senator Marafa to the next level of political engagement.

“I can confidently say that the resignation of Senator Marafa from APC has reinvigorated his political base. I have been receiving an overwhelming number of calls from supporters across the nation expressing their solidarity and readiness to move with Senator Marafa to the next level of political engagement.

“Let me also reaffirm Senator Marafa’s bold and prophetic statement who said, ‘by the special grace of Almighty Allah (SWT), we will deduct not less than one million votes from the President’s tally in the next general election. This is not an empty boast. It is a strategic move backed by a committed, disciplined, and determined political structure. Time will prove us right. Those who doubt this will soon regret underestimating the power of a people-oriented movement’.

“This surge in support is a clear demonstration of his enduring popularity, credibility, and the deep trust people have in his leadership. Many prominent individuals and grassroots visits have reaffirmed their loyalty and declared readiness to align with the new political direction that Senator Marafa represents.

“Senator Marafa’s decision to leave the APC was not a personal one; it was a collective decision made with his supporters. As a leader who values democracy and consultation, he would never make such a move without the full backing of his loyal base. His supporters have spoken, and he has listened.

“Let it also be clearly understood that Senator Marafa dumped the APC because Mr President failed to fulfill key campaign promises, particularly the promise to end insecurity in Zamfara State. It is worth remembering that Senator Marafa served as the State Campaign Coordinator for Mr President in the 2023 general elections and played a key role in delivering Zamfara. Unfortunately, the President failed to reciprocate that loyalty and commitment with action.

“We are now preparing to launch one of the most historic presidential campaigns in the annals of Nigerian democracy. The strategies are being carefully crafted, and we are confident that our political movement will shake the foundations of the status quo.

“The political revolution has just begun, and we invite all well-meaning Nigerians to join us on this journey to reclaim our democracy and restore integrity to leadership.” Maikatako concluded.