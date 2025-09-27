2027: Ganduje descends on Kwankwaso

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Former National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) and immediate past governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has taken swipes at both his estranged political ally, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, describing their politics as inconsistent and their governance style as “directionless.”

According to a BBC Hausa report monitored in Kaduna on Saturday, Ganduje spoke during a stakeholders’ meeting of APC leaders in Kano on Thursday, the first of its kind since his exit from office. Ganduje dismissed speculations that Kwankwaso might defect to the APC.

According to him, Kwankwaso allegedly lacks consistency in returning to the ruling party after repeatedly ridiculing it.

“We too have heard these rumours, but we don’t take them seriously. In a democracy, there’s little difference between a fake cleric and a thief. Kwankwaso once said only a madman would join the APC. He even mocked President Tinubu when he was contesting, claiming that Tinubu had only developed Lagos. Now they want to return. If they come, we’ll welcome them as ‘madmen who swallowed their vomit,’” Ganduje said with sarcasm.

On the possibility of reconciling with Kwankwaso and former Governor Ibrahim Shekarau, Ganduje said it was not out of place, stressing that all three of them have governance experience to guide the current administration if unity becomes necessary.

Turning his fire on Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Ganduje described his successor’s administration as “government of vendetta and cluelessness,” accusing it of wasting resources and lacking governance capacity.

“When I took over power, I never wasted time probing my predecessor. Governance doesn’t end with one administration.

But Abba Yusuf started his government with probes. Tell me, what have they uncovered? They’ve received more money in six months than my administration saw in eight years. Yet what have they achieved?” Ganduje queried.

He continued: “This government has no grip on governance. It’s like comparing a messenger with a permanent secretary. Theirs is a government of bandits, clumsy and confused. They spend recklessly on projects without value for money.”

On his removal as APC National Chairman, Ganduje said it was purely a matter of zoning and political rotation.

“The President did not wrong me. Leadership is by God’s will; He gives it to whom He wants at any time,” he said.

Ganduje further dismissed claims that APC was shrinking, insisting that despite a few defections, the ruling party remains the largest platform in Nigeria.

Neither Kwankwaso nor Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has responded to Ganduje’s comments as of press time.