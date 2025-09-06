2027: APC plotting to hijack our structures – Labour Party

By John Alechenu, ABUJA

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Labour Party (LP) has cried out over what it described as a desperate plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to hijack its structures by infiltrating its ranks.

Interim National Publicity Secretary of the party, Tony Akeni, said this in a telephone interview with Sunday Vanguard.

He explained that information reaching the party’s headquarters from various states of the federation indicate that the ruling party party was positioning its moles to infiltrate the party structure through the scheduled party congresses at the ward, local government, state, zonal and ultimately the national level.

Akeni said, “We have been made aware of the heinous plot by the ruling APC to infiltrate our ranks at all levels to derail our forthcoming congresses.

“In the event that fails, they plan to get a seat on our party’s table to continue from where they stopped after failing to use our former National Chairman, Julius Abure to distract us from our goal of rebuilding our party.

“Nigerians are also aware of what the current administration has turned our institutions such as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) into.

“We all out witnesses to what transpired during the by-elections which held in 16 out of the 36 states recently and the manipulation of the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise.

“Our nation cannot afford to have a repeat of the era where the American boxer Mike Tyson, the late pop star, Micheal Jackson and Lionel Richie appear on our voters register.

“As a party, we will continue to urge Nigerian voters to be vigilant. Eternal vigilance, as they say, is the price we all must pay to protect our democracy.

“The body language of INEC as presently constituted gives it away as an institution which is only ready to pander to the whims and caprices of the ruling party.

“We can only pray that whosoever is coming into office after the tenure of the current INEC boss expires in November or December is not going throw the confidence of Nigerians down the drain.”

Speaking on the kind of person the LP would like to head INEC in the foreseeable future, he said the person must be above board, fair minded, God fearing, incorruptible and most of all, must posses all that it takes to tell truth to power.