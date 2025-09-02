2027: APC chieftain rallies support for Omo-Agege’s gov’ship ambition

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege

A youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Convener of the Coalition For Delta Interest, Comrade Austine Kpedi, has called on party members and stakeholders to give room for fair competition as preparations for the 2027 governorship election in Delta State gather momentum.

Kpedi, who previously served as a political aide to the immediate past Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, said the former lawmaker has both the constitutional right and the necessary experience to seek elective office.

He described Omo-Agege as a leader with proven legislative and governance credentials, deep knowledge of party structures, a loyal support base, and a clear policy vision for Delta State.

“Aside from being constitutionally empowered to aspire to any elective office, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, CFR, stands out for his competence, governance experience, and courage. He has positioned himself strategically for the 2027 contest and enjoys the confidence of many within the party,” Kpedi stated.

Using a proverb from Udu Kingdom, Kpedi expressed optimism about Omo-Agege’s chances, adding that the former Deputy Senate President represents the kind of leadership needed to redefine governance in the state.

On the APC governorship ticket, he maintained that all aspirants should go through a free and fair primary process, noting that the party has always promoted internal democracy. “The strength of our democracy lies in open contests. Every aspirant, regardless of position, must subject themselves to the primary process,” he said.

Meanwhile, Omo-Agege’s supporters have continued to show solidarity, with some paying visits to his Abuja residence while others hold rallies across Delta State to drum up support for his 2027 ambition and for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.