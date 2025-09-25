2027: ADC will take over Nigeria, Ogun – Ralph Nwosu

…..as party declares war on bad governance of APC

By James Ogunnaike

The former National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Ralph Nwosu on Thursday said the party will sack the ruling All Progressives Congress-led government from Aso Rock and Ogun State in 2027.

Nwosu, who stated this at the first ADC Ogun State Public Convergence, held at the party’s Secretariat in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, cited years of mismanagement of national resources and neglect of citizens’ welfare by both the APC and PDP.

While criticising the ruling APC, over what he described as a crumbling system, despite the availability of resources, he emphasized the need for change in government in the country.

He highlighted several challenges facing the country, including unemployment among young people, poor road infrastructure, underfunded schools, lack of support for farmers, among others.

Nwosu described the programme as the manifestation of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s statement, who, he said, ‘breathed life into ADC’.

He declared that a new leadership led by ADC will prioritise the needs of the people and put an end to the mismanagement of the nation’s resources and neglect of citizens’ welfare.

He said, “nothing can stop us, so long as we are determined, the way we are now, Baba Obasanjo was the first person to identify our party’s potential”.

“Baba Obasanjo, was the first identified our party as one of the greatest parties in Nigeria. And he breathed life. He breathed life into the party. After the 2019 election, when we had our meeting with Baba, he said one thing: 2019 was the first time. We will gain small success, and the second time, in 2023, we will also gain more success. But by 2027, we will take over”.

Also speaking, the Deputy National Chairman, South West of the party, Dr. Bamidele Ajadi, urged the party faithful to accept new members into the party with open hands, noting that when united, victory is assured.

On his part, the State Chairman of ADC, Otunba Olufemi Soluade, said the party is ready to rise and rescue Ogun State from the grip of the failed leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said, “For too long, our dear state has been denied the progress it deserves. Ogun State is blessed with industrious youths, fertile farmlands, and the advantage of being the industrial gateway to Nigeria. Yet, many of our young people remain unemployed, our roads are crumbling, our schools are underfunded, our farmers lack support and infrastructure, our schools and hospitals are under pressure, and our roads are in poor condition. The State, despite its potential as Nigeria’s industrial gateway, has been held back by selfish and unaccountable leaders.

He noted that the main objective of the ADC is to provide leadership that prioritizes the people and to break the cycle of mismanagement and neglect, ending bad governance and restoring power to the people.

“The power to make this change lies in your hands. The Permanent Voter’s Card, also known as your PVC, is your weapon of warfare against misrule.

Bad governance thrives only when good people remain silent. The PVC is our voice, our strength. and indeed, our weapon of peaceful change.

“No one can silence a determined people armed with their votes. I urge every member of this great party to go out, mobilize, and ensure that every eligible voter in their families and communities secures their PVC.

“I also appeal to every member here to not only secure their PVC, but to encourage family, friends, and neighbours to do the same. Without it, our voices will remain whispers; with it, our voices will become thunder across Ogun State.

“Let us remain united in our vision for an Ogun State where opportunities abound for our youth, where agriculture is revived, where infrastructure supports development and where governance serves the people, not

a few”.

“The ADC is not afraid of the old order. We are here to dismantle it. We are the future that Ogun State has been waiting for, and we will not rest until justice, prosperity, and dignity return to our land. Let this convergence be remembered as the day ADC Ogun State rose with one voice to say: No more bad governance!”

Vanguard News