2027: ADC one-term prophecy laughable – APC

…says party on political life support

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has described the statement by the African Democratic Congress, ADC, that President Bola Tinubu will be a one-term President as ide talk and laughable.

Lagos APC Spokesman, Seye Oladejo, who made the remark on Wednesday, said ADC, an association of serial defectors, is already on political life support and will soon fizzle into oblivion.

According to Oladejo, “APC notes with utter amusement the latest daydream from the tottering ADC, now parading itself as a credible voice in Nigeria’s democracy.

“Their claim that President Tinubu will be a one-term President is nothing but idle talk from a party that has never tasted power at the center and is unlikely to do so in this lifetime.

“It is rather convenient for a party that has no record of winning elections at the national level to begin to write imaginary scripts about the tenure of a leader whose political sagacity, track record of service, and capacity to deliver are beyond question.

“President Tinubu has only just begun the hard work of resetting Nigeria on the path of sustainable growth and progress. Nigerians are already seeing bold, people-oriented policies that lesser leaders have shied away from for decades.

“Our people say, “You don’t learn to walk by first attempting to run.” The APC government under Tinubu is laying solid foundations, step by step, for lasting transformation, while the ADC continues to prance about without roots or direction.

“Another proverb teaches us that “A child who washes his hands clean will dine with elders.” President Tinubu, by virtue of his political pedigree and sacrifice for democracy, has earned his place at the leadership table – unlike the ADC that feeds on crumbs from serial defections.

“There is absolutely nothing on ground to show that the ADC stands any chance at the polls. If indeed “the morning shows the day,” then the results of the recently held by-elections across the country – where the APC swept to overwhelming victory-speak volumes.

“Those victories were not only a referendum on the Tinubu government but also an overwhelming vote of confidence by Nigerians. Clearly, the ADC will do better in a circus arena than on the political rostrum.

“As our people wisely remind us, “The hen’s cackle does not stop the sunrise.” No amount of idle chatter from the ADC can derail the historic mandate and steady leadership of President Tinubu.

“The so-called prophecy of a one-term presidency is nothing but wishful thinking from a party whose best days are behind it- if indeed it ever had any.

“The Lagos APC urges Nigerians to ignore the distractions of political lightweights and remain steadfast in supporting President Tinubu’s administration.

“President Tinubu is not just running a government – he is consolidating a legacy that generations will reckon with.”