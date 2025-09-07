2027: ADC builds coalition in Ebonyi, receives new members

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ebonyi State has intensified efforts to strengthen its grassroots base and forge alliances with opposition parties in preparation for the 2027 general elections.

At a strategic meeting held at Citi Hub Entertainment Arena, Abakaliki, the ADC welcomed new members from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Young People’s Party (YPP), and some disenchanted members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing the gathering, the 2023 Labour Party senatorial candidate for Ebonyi South, Chief Linus Okorie, expressed confidence that the ADC has the capacity to take power in 2027. He emphasized that the party’s mission was rooted in ideas, inclusivity, and superior policy application rather than attacks or propaganda.

“ADC will rule Nigeria by the grace of God and with the support of Nigerians. It is not by abuse or attack, but by the content of ideas and the vision we present,” Okorie said.

National Vice Chairman (South-East) of ADC, Chief Fred Onwe, highlighted the party’s grassroots appeal, describing it as a “movement that accommodates everyone from the village square to the national stage.” He said the coalition was determined to offer Nigerians a credible alternative in 2027.

Former PDP State Chairman, Chief Silas Onu, urged Nigerians to embrace ADC, stressing that the party represents a credible vehicle for rescuing citizens from economic hardship.

In her remarks, the State Chairman of ADC, Mrs. Jennifer Adibe-Nwafor, criticized the ruling APC for failing to meet the people’s expectations, adding that the ADC was positioned to deliver inclusive governance.

“Our people are suffering and our future is under threat, but together we will take back Ebonyi and Nigeria. ADC is the platform of liberation,” she said.

Adibe-Nwafor urged political stakeholders across party lines to collapse their structures into ADC, promising a transparent and accountable leadership.

Prominent political figures at the event included former Minister of State for Health, Chief Fidelis Nwankwo; former House of Representatives member, Chief Linus Okorie; ex-PDP Chairman in Ebonyi, Chief Silas Onu; 2023 YPP governorship candidate, Sunday Opoke; and former APGA Deputy National Secretary, Chief Jerry Obasi, among others.