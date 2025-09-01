2026 WCQ: Troost-Ekong, Onyemaechi lead Super Eagles arrivals as camp opens in Uyo

Captain William Troost-Ekong, defender Bruno Onyemaechi, and goalkeeper Amas Obasogie were the first players to arrive in Uyo on Monday as the Super Eagles opened camp for their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The trio checked into the team’s base at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, with Troost-Ekong and Obasogie arriving together before being joined later by Onyemaechi.

More players are expected to report to camp later in the day as preparations intensify for the must-win fixtures.

Head coach Eric Chelle has invited 23 players for the double-header.

The team will hold its first official training session on Tuesday at the practice pitch of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Vanguard News