2026 budget: Lagos govt seeks stakeholders’ input, assures of implementation

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

.As residents call for aides

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & David Aghaeze

The Lagos State Government has urged residents to come up with relevant submissions into the proposed 2026 budget just as it assured full implementation.

Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Ope George, made the remarks at the budget consultative forum, held in Surulere area of the State recently.

George, said the exercise was designed to give citizens a voice in the budget process while also providing updates on the performance of the 2025 budget.

He reassured attendees that previous suggestions like road projects and social programs had been integrated into earlier budgets.

George encouraged continued civic cooperation, saying that the budget’s effectiveness relies not just on government action, but on citizens fulfilling civic duties including paying taxes.

As the forum progressed, groups struggled to refine proposals. A youth group drafted a plan for community coding labs; a trader delegation outlined strategies to align transport levies with cost of living; and Non-Governmental Organisation, NGO representatives called for dedicated budget allocations to empowering persons with disabilities and marginalized groups.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, Mrs Olayinka Ojo, added that the consultative session is part of a larger series across the five IBILE divisions, underscoring the forum as key to shaping the 2026 budget.

“This is more than routine: it is a foundational part of ensuring residents’ needs would guide government planning.”

She therefore, urged attendees — from professional bodies to trade associations, youth, and civil society to speak freely and shape the vision of a 21st-century Lagos.

Ojo, assured everyone their input would be compiled, deliberated, and integrated into the 2026 budget planning.

She stressed that hybrid participation via both physical presence and online submission made the process more inclusive and accessible.

A trader representing market women, Mrs. Adeola Shittu, lamented indiscriminate fees collected by transport unions on foodstuff entering the city which she said shoot up prices for consumers.

A disabled entrepreneur, Mr. Adebayo Akinjide, asked for grants and accessible infrastructure to help boost his micro-enterprise opportunities.

A youth organization called for investment in vocational training centers and digital skills hubs, envisioning a tech-forward, inclusive future.