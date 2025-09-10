2025 Hajj: Kano, Saudi authorities working closely to trace missing pilgrim – Gov Yusuf

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State.

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has said that the state government and the Saudi Arabia authorities are working closely to trace the whereabout of missing pilgrim from the state.

The Governor stated this while receiving the report of the 2025 Hajj exercise presented to him by the leader of the state delegation and Emir of Karaye, Muhammad Maharaz.

Governor Yusuf said the pilgrim, Sani Danmaliki from Kumbotso Local Government area of the state got missing during the Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia.

He said the government is working in collaboration with the Saudi Arabia authorities and National Hajj Commission, NAHCON to do everything humanly to locate the missing pilgrim and reunite him with his family members.

According to him, “On behalf of the Kano State government, I would like to sympathize with the families of the missing pilgrims who came from Kumbotso, and also to assure them the Kano State government, in collaboration with the Saudi authorities, are doing whatever possible to ensure that his whereabouts are located.

“We pray that he is alive, and by the grace of Allah, he will be reunited with his family and the good people of the state. If he is dead, we pray to Allah to also grant his soul eternal rest in Jannah too,” the Governor said.

He also extended the government’s sympathy and condolence to the families of two other pilgrims from the state who died during the Hajj exercise.

He commended the Leader of the State Delegation to the Holy Land who is also the Emir of Karaye, Alhaji Muhammadu Maharaz, for “doing Kano State proud,” through his tireless efforts towards ensuring the success of the exercise.

The governor also appreciated the management and staff of the State Pilgrims Welfare Board for conducting a successful Hajj, and pledged his administration’s resolve to continue to cooperate and support the organization to enable it record more successes.

Presenting the report, the Leader of the State Delegation and Emir of Karaye, Muhammadu Maharaz, described the state 2025 Hajj as one of the most successful in the history of the operation.

Maharaz attributed the success largely to the support of the Governor, the tireless commitment of members of the delegation as well as the management and staff the state Pilgrims Welfare Board among others.

The Emir said the report which contained the successes and challenges recorded during the exercise would serve as a veritable stepping stone for future Hajj operations.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director-General of the State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Lamin Danbappa, also described the exercise as that which is successful and hitch free.

Danbappa said all pilgrims who paid for the 2025 Hajj were airlifted for the pilgrimage, recorded no debt with the National Hajj Commission, while it lost two pilgrims and another got missing.